Raoul A. Cortez Cause of Death? Raoul A. Cortez Illness And Health 2023 Update

Once again his name is circulating on the social media headlines. Recently, the nation celebrated Raoul A. Cortez's 118th birthday on October 17, 2023. As we know Raoul A. Cortez was a famous Mexican-American media personality.

As per the sources, Raoul A. Cortez’s 118th birthday was celebrated on his date of birth. Before talking about his cause of death let’s take a look at his profile. Raoul A. Cortez was a very well-known Mexican-American media executive. He was born on October 17, 1905. He was mostly known for founding KCOR. He was a beloved part of the first full-time Spanish-language radio station. The first full-time Spanish-language radio station was established in 1946 in the contiguous United States. Further, the Mexican-American media executive grew up in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Raoul A. Cortez Cause of Death?

If we talk about his cause of death let us inform you that he passed away on December 17, 1971. He was 66 years old at the time of his passing. His cause of death is still an important question for many people. Let us tell you that his cause of death is still unknown. It is almost 51 years, and the community and his family never revealed his cause of death. Raoul A. Cortez’s cause of death is still a mystery for the nation. Further, he died in San Antonio, Texas, United States. Keep reading.

If we talk about his career, Raoul A. Cortez’s father was also the owner of a radio station. During his carer days, he got money after selling eggs in the streets. His wife’s name was Genoveva Valdes Cortez and he was the father of three children. Raoul A. Cortez was known for the founding of KCOR AM and KCOR-TV stations, and Latino rights activism. Raoul A. Cortez received several awards and many times he was honored for his achievements. His legacy still continues. The world never forgot his contribution to the nation. The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship.