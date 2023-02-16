Raquel Welsh Death Reason? Hollywood Actress Raquel Welsh Passed Away At 82

One of the popular actresses of the Hollywood industry, Raquel Welch sadly passed away at the age of 82. Yes, the Fantastic Voyage actress has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. It is saddening to hear the passing of the Hollywood actress. Being an actress, Raquel was a US model as well. Let us tell you that she was a divorced mother of two before returning to California to win her first acting break. The actress gained fame after being seen in a skimpy, furry bikini in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C.

The actress went to win a Golden Globe award and also publish a memoir in 2010. Due to her role in the movie, she was named a $ex symbol. Unfortunately, the actress took her last breath on Wednesday after a brief illness, as per her agent, Stephen LaManna of the talent agency Innovative Artists. Since the news of the actress went viral on social media, her fans and big celebrities of the industry have been paying tribute to her and giving deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. They are suffering from a difficult moment after learning about that Raquel sadly passed away.

Raquel Welsh Death Reason?

Born as Jo Raquel Welch on September 5, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. Well, the actress was the first child of Armando Carlos Tejada Urquizo and Josephine Sarah Hall. She won the attention for her role in Fantastic Voyage after which she earned a contract with 20th Century Fox. Later, the actress made her contact with the British Studio Hammer Film Productions, for whom she made One Million Years B.C. Although the actress had just three lines of dialogue in the movie. Later, Raquel appeared in some hit movies such as Bedazzled, Bandolero!, 100 Rifles, Myra Breckinridge, and Hannier Caulder.

In addition, she was a singer and dancer as well. Along with this, the actress surprised everyone and won positive reviews when she starred in the 1981 musical Woman of the Year on Broadway, replacing a vacationing Lauren Bacall. Several tributes are now circulating on social media. One of the Tweet reads,” When I grew up, I wanted to look like Raquel Welsh. I will be 50 next year & even at 82 Raquel Welsh still had it, beauty, grace & sex appeal… When I grow up I still want to look like her…RIP RAQUEL WELSH”. She will be always remembered by her fans and family members.