Rattan Lal Kataria Death Reason? BJP MP From Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria, Dies at 72

Recently former union minister and Bhartiya Janta Party MP Rattan Lal Kataria from the Ambala constituency passed away in PGI Chandigarh. The people are shocked by his sudden demise as he was taking the treatment for pneumonia at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Centre Chandigarh. He took his last breath at the age of 71. He was not facing any serious complications but his health deteriorated in a brief time and he left the world. People are mourning his death. The politicians are sending their condolences to the family. He remained a great contributor to many social services. We are sharing the news of his passing away in detail. Be with us.

It has been reported that Rattan Lal Kataria was ill for the past few times and had been running a fever and was admitted to PGI with the initial complications of Pneumonia. In the hospital, his condition got worse with more health complications and his health deteriorated further on Wednesday, he said, adding that Kataria died around 3.30 am. The family is devastated by his sudden demise. Haryana Chief Minister Mohan Lal Khattar arrived at Kataria’s residence and paid tributes to him. He also consoled his family and expressed the loss as a major loss to the country and state politics.

Rattan Lal Kataria Death Reason?

Kataria was born on December 19, 1951. He represented the Ambala Parliamentary Seat thrice in lok sabha. He also served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment till July 7, 2021. He was connected to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for over a half-century. Many politicians are sending condolences on many social media platforms.

Ratan Lal Kataria is survived by his wife and two daughters and a son. Many politicians posted on Twitter their heartfelt sentiments on Twitter. Former Tripura CM also shared his emotions after the demise of former Union Minister as he met one day before Kataria ji. He shared that he met Kataria Ji at PGI and was seeming strong and showed his willpower while talking to him. Tripura Cm was shocked by the unexpected departure of Ratan Lal Kataria ji. He sent his deepfelt condolences to his family for the profound loss. It has been reported that the last rites would be performed at the cremation ground in Manimajra, Haryana. We are also sending our tributes and prayers to him. Stay tuned with us.