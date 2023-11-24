Raul Conde Cause of Death? A Hip-Hop Pioneer and Visionary Music Video Director Passed Away

We are going to share this news with great grief that Raul Conde is no more. His death news is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly running in the trends of various social media pages. He was a renowned member of the iconic hip-hop collective Terror Squad and he was mostly known for his artistic contributions to the group. He generated a massive number of fans around the through his talent and now his death news is breaking the hearts of his loved ones. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his passing and we will also talk about himself in detail in this article.

His death news sent shockwaves to the music world and his loved ones are in mourning following his demise. Joe, one of his loved ones shared his passing news officially on Wednesday 22 November. The exact date of his death is not confirmed but many sources claim that he died on 22 November 2023 and he was 52 years old at the time of his passing. It is reported he has died following a long battle with illness but it is not officially announced. Several pieces of information are left to share related to him, so keep reading.

Raul Conde Cause of Death?

Raul Conde was his birth name but he was mostly known by his stage name “Negro” and he was born in the Bronx, New York U.S. on 2 February 1975. He became attracted to the vibrant and dynamic sounds of hip-hop from a young age and became a successful figure in the music industry. He grew up in the center of that culture where his passion for music led him to become a major player in the music industry, as part of the Terror Squad, and as a music video director. He was loved for his artistic contributions to the group and his work as a music video director.

After the news of his demise came out, there has been a flood of tributes on social media and many social media users are mourning his demise. He contributed significantly to several of Terror Squad's tracks, showcasing his versatility and cementing the group's position in the hip-hop pantheon. He breathed his last at the age of 52 but the exact circumstances of his demise are unknown. Various comforting thoughts and messages have been shared with his family during this painful moment.