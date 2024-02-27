Ravikumar Death Reason? Former AIADMK MLA Dies in Road Accident Near Chennai

With heavy heart, we announce the passing of the former AIADMK MLA E. Ravikumar. According to the details, the former MLA E. Ravikumar was involved in a car crash. The passing news of E. Ravikumar has gone viral on the internet and circulating over the internet. People are coming on the internet and looking for the details surrounding the crash. This page will help you to learn about the recent viral news of E. Ravikumar. The politician world is mourning the loss of an Indian politician E. Ravikumar. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the former AIADMK MLA E. Ravikumar and his wife were involved in a fatal crash. A lovely day for E. Ravikumar turned into a nightmare after being met with a fatal crash. The incident left everyone shocked. The late former MLA E. Ravikumar was 63 years old at the time of his passing. The former AIADMK MLA E. Ravikumar was critically injured in the crash which is his cause of death. The wife of E. Ravikumar was also injured. B. Nirmala is the wife of E. Ravikumar who also received injuries in a road accident. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Ravikumar Death Reason?

The tragedy took place on February 26, 2024, on the Vandalur- Minjur Outer Ring Road which is located in Seeemapuran, Tamil Nadu. It was a single-vehicle road accident, in which E. Ravikumar and his wife B Nirmala were involved. The wife of E. Ravikumar is also a former AIADMK MLA. As per the revealed information, the couple E. Ravikumar and his wife were coming back to their home after dropping their daughter off at college. During the incident time, E. Ravikumar was driving his car while his wife was seated in the car. Their vehicle collided with a tipper lorry which caused a massive crash. Scroll down the page.

The officer reached the incident place and rushed them to the hospital. The doctors declared E. Ravikumar dead after his arrival while his wife's treatment is ongoing in the Government Stanley Hospital. The late E. Ravikumar was 63 years old at the time of his passing. The couple's residence is in Thiruvenkatapuram, near Ponneri. They have a daughter who is a medical student in the same city. The details surrounding the funeral arrangements are unclear. The Red Hills, Traffic Investigation police are actively working on this case and locating the exact cause of the crash.