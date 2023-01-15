Ray Cordeiro Cause Death Reason? World Longest-Working DJ Uncle Ray Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that Former RTHK DJ Ray Cordeiro has passed away recnetly at the age of 98. His full name was Reinaldo Maria Cordeiro but he was professionally known as Uncle Ray. He is no more among us and he took his last breath on Friday. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Ray Cordeiro and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s start the article.

Ray Cordeiro was very famous as Uncle Ray. He was a pioneer of famous music here for more than seven decades. He began his radio career when he entered British host Rediffusio in 1949. He hosted All the Way With Ray on RTHK Radio 3 from 1970 to 2021 and it is a very long-running radio show in Hong Kong. He received an Honorary Fellowship from the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts in 2012. He retired when he was 96 years old on 15 May 2021 after hosting a last radio show, which was running since 1970.

Ray Cordeiro Cause Death Reason?

According to the report, a very famous former RTHK DJ in Hong Kong Roy Cordeiro passed away when he was 98 years old. He took his last breath on 13 January 2023. Since his passing news went out lots of people want to know about his cause of death. Uncle Ray died peacefully at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Medical Centre encircled by his closest friends. But his cause of death has been not disclosed yet, it is believed that he died due to his old age. You are on the right page for more information about the news so please read the complete article.

Roy Cordeiro was born on 12 December 1924 in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. He was one of six children. He completed his college from St Joseph's College shortly before World War Second. He was a very famous personality who earned massive attention due to his best work.