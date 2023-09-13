Raymond Goh Death Reason? Veteran Malaysian Newscaster Raymond Goh dies

It is very sad to share that Raymond Goh passed away at the age of 62 years. He has great experience and expertise in the world of journalism and media in his career of three decades. He was mostly known as a news anchor over his lengthy career but he also made important contributions to the profession by giving valuable speech training. Now, his death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites and lots of people are showing thier interest in this topic. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more about himself in this article.

According to the sources, His death news was shared by his old and close friend Zahir Kelvin Ong Abdullah and this news went viral. It is shared that he took his last breath on 30 August 2023 at about 10:40 and he died after being in serious condition since a stroke. After getting a stroke, he was taken to the hospital in Petaling Jaya and received treatment till his death. His unexpected death broke the hearts of his loved ones and family members. His friend shared a long message that tells more about himself. So, continue your reading to know more.

Raymond Goh Death Reason?

His complete name was Muhammad Zaman Goh Abdullah but he was mostly known as Raymond Goh. He was known by his past and present TV3 newscaster colleagues and he worked there for around 30 years. He works with seriousness and dedication but is humorous, witty, and friendly off-camera. He played an important influence on the field of broadcasting stretches far beyond the workplace. He was an inspiration for talented broadcasters and journalists. In 1992, he joined TV3 and was one of the first newscasters and he worked there until his death.

His friend shared that his demise is a great loss for the broadcasting community and many popular personalities are sharing thier condolences. He was a great newscaster, emcee, and broadcasting icon. It is a great loss for Malaysia and many are expressing their sadness. Presently, there is no details have been shared related to his funeral and final rites. He left a void among the other broadcasters and journalists and many of his loved ones are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. Still, many things related to his death are not revealed but our sources are on the way to gather more information.