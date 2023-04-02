Raymond Shulman Cause of Death? Gentle Giant Co-Founder, Passed Away at 73

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known musician Raymond Shulman has passed away. He was a founding member of the 1960s soul/psychedelic band. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 73. It is very painful and shocking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are very curious to know about Shulman and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Raymond Shulman was a very famous Scottish musician and record producer and he was also co-founder of the advanced rock band Gentle with his brothers Phil and Derek. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he also worked for alternative rock bands as a record producer. He was a resident of Portsmouth and the trumpet was the first instrument he learned to play. His dad was a trumpet player who worked for a jazz band. He produced music for different video games including Privateer 2: The Darkening and Azrael’s Tear and under the alias Head-Doctor. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Raymond Shulman Cause of Death?

Ray Shulman is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 73 on 30 March 2023. His bandmate and brother, Derek Shulman has confirmed his passing news on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death and now they are curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Ray passed away after a long illness at his home in London. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ray was an amazing and true artist who was known for his kind and caring soul. He was a multi-talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tanner, and his two older brothers, Derek and Phil Shulman. Since his passing news went out many people expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Ray’s soul rest in peace. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.