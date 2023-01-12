RB vs BAR Dream11 Team Live Score Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for football lovers. Because a very well-known Spanish Super Cup league is coming back with its strong teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Rael Betis vs Barcelona. All the lovers are very keen to know about the match details as they were waiting for this match. So now your wait is over as it will be more amazing and outstanding. Here we have more information about the RB vs BAR match and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Currently, all the fans are very excited about the match as they know the match will be played between two powerful teams. This match will be very interesting and enjoyable. All the players are the best and they will give their best to win the trophy. The Spanish Super Cup match between Real Betis vs Barcelona will be played at King Fahd International Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: Real Betis (RB) vs Barcelona (BAR)

Date: 13th January 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

League: Spanish Super Cup

Real Betis (RB) Possible playing 11: 1.Rui-Silva, 2. Alex Moreno, 3. Edgar Gonzalez, 4. German Pezzella, 5. Aitor Ruibal, 6. William Carvalho, 7. Sergio Canales, 8. Nabil Fekir, 9. Andres Guardado, 10. Borja Iglesias, 11. Luiz Henrique Silva

Barcelona (BAR) Possible playing 11: 1.Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Ronald Araujo, 3. Alex Balde, 4. Andreas Christensen, 5. Jules Kounde, 6. Frenkie De Jong, 7. Ousmane Dembele, 8. Sergio Busquets, 9. Pedro Gonzalez, 10. Pablo Gavira, 11. Ansu Fati

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very amazing and talented and they all are ready to face each other in the playground. This match will take place between Real Betis vs Barcelona on 13th January 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at King Fahd International Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the RB team won 2 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 2 matches and the BAR team won 4 matches and drew 1 match. The BAR team has more chances to win the match against RB.