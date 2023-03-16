RB vs MUN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Scorecard

Hello friends, here we are going to share amazing news for those who love to watch football matches as one of the best UEFA Europa League is coming back once again with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Real Betis vs Manchester United. Both teams are very strong and they have different gameplay. Now they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they want to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RB vs MUN match and we will share it with you in this article.

The match will be played at Benito Villamarín. The weather will be clear with no chances of rain during the match.

Match Details

League: UEFA Europa League

Team: Real Betis (RB) vs Manchester United (MUN)

Date: 16th March 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Benito Villamarín

Real Betis (RB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Rui-Silva, 2. Aitor Ruibal, 3. Victor Ruiz, 4. Juan Miranda, 5. German Pezzella, 6. Andres Guardado, 7. Guido Rodriguez, 8. Sergio Canales, 9. Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, 10. Borja Iglesias, 11. Ayoze Perez

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Playing 11: 1. David De Gea, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Raphael Varane, 5. Lisandro Martinez, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Jadon Sancho, 8. Casemiro, 9. Antony Matheus dos Santos, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Wout Weghorst

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous for their amazing gameplay and now they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Real Betis vs Manchester United on 16th March 2023 from 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT) at Benito Villamarín. The RB team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the MUN team won 4 matches, lost 1 match and draw 0 matches. The MUN team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.