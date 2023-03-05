RB vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Real Betis vs Real Madrid

If you are on this page so, you must be waiting for the next match of La Liga. The league is known for introducing some of the amazing battles between two teams of football. Once again, the league is all set to release one more match of the day and the schedule says that team Real Betis (RB) and team Real Madrid (RM) will face off each other on the football ground tonight. Both teams have already played several matches in this league and it would be their 24th match tonight. So, let’s find out what are we going to share through this article.

Everyone wants to know which team has a better chance to win this match and maybe, the watchers of the match have also created their own Dream11 or Fantasy team to win a good amount of money from these platforms. Let us tell you that you will have to keep your eyes on the players who are not going to be a part of the match tonight. As per the reports, Canales S, Cruz J, Fekir N, Alaba D, Lunin A, Mendy F, and Modric L will not be a part of the match tonight.

RB vs RM Match Details

Team Names:- Real Betis (RB) vs Real Madrid (RM)

League:- Spain – La Liga

Venue:- Estadio Benito Villamarín (Sevilla)

Date:- Monday, March 6, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

RB vs RM Squad Players

Real Betis (RB):- German Pezzella, Andres Guardado, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Borja Iglesias, Juan Miranda, Rui-Silva, Aitor Ruibal, Luiz Henrique Silva, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Felix Garreta, Juan Cruz-I, Willian Jose, Claudio Bravo, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Ricardo Visus, Antonio Marchena, Fran Delgado, Dani Martin, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, Ayoze Perez, Fran Vieites, Edgar Gonzalez, Victor Ruiz, Youssouf Sabaly, Luiz Felipe, Abner Vinicius, Paul Akouokou, Dani Perez, Enrique Marquez, Martin Montoya, and Jose Alonso Lara.

Real Madrid (RM):- Marco Asensio, Marvel Garzon, Nicolas Paz, Mario Martin, Lucas Vazquez, Diego Pineiro, Alvaro Odriozola, Luis Federico Lopez Andugar, Sergio Arribas, Carlos Dotor, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, Rodrygo Goes, Aurelien Tchouameni, Andriy Lunin, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Rodriguez-Munoz, Eden Hazard, Lucas Canizares, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz, Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior.

RB vs RM Lineups Player

Real Betis (RB):- Claudio Bravo, Victor Ruiz, Youssouf Sabaly, Luiz Felipe, Abner Vinicius, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, and Ayoze Perez.

Real Madrid (RM):- Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior.

RB vs RM Match Prediction

Both teams are the top teams of the league and have played lots of matches before. Now, the fans are excited to know which team has a better chance to win this match tonight. As we can see that team RM is at the 2nd spot with 23 matches where they won 16 and lost 3 matches. Along with this, team RB has played 23 matches where they won 12 matches and lost 7 matches. As per the experts reports, team RB has better chances to win this match tonight.