RB vs RVL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Scorecard

Hello football lovers, La Liga League's next football match is set to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Real Betis (RB) and Rayo Vallecano (RVL). This football match will begin at 12:30 am pm on Saturday 3 September 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Benito Villamarín.

Both teams played well in thier previous matches which were most liked by the fans and the audience at the stadium. Real Betis had played a total of three matches in which they faced three victories and this team is currently placed at the top of the points table. On the other side, Rayo Vallecano had also played three matches in which they faced two wins and one loss. This team is currently ranked in the 9th place on the points table. Both teams will give thier best to win this upcoming match and it makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

RB vs RVL (Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano) Match Details

Match: Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano (RB vs RVL)

Tournament: La Liga

Date: Sunday, 3rd September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

RB vs RVL Venue: Benito Villamarín

RB vs RVL (Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano) Starting 11

Real Betis (RB) Possible Starting 11 1.Rui-Silva, 2. Youssouf Sabaly, 3. German Pezzella, 4. Luiz Felipe, 5. Abner Vinicius, 6. Guido Rodriguez, 7. Ayoze Perez, 8. Isco, 9. Marc Roca, 10. Borja Iglesias, 11. Aitor Ruibal

Rayo Vallecano (RVL) Possible Starting 11 1.Stole Dimitrievski, 2. Ivan Balliu, 3. Florian Lejeune, 4. Alfonso Espino, 5. Aridane Hernandez, 6. Oscar Trejo, 7. Oscar Valentin, 8. Unai Lopez, 9. Isi Palazon, 10. Alvaro Garcia Rivera, 11. Raul de Tomas

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be live telecast on JioCinema and some verified sites.