RB vs VLD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match Real Betis vs Valladolid La Liga Scorecard

One of the best football leagues in the world, La Liga is coming back with one more battle tonight that will be held between two wonderful teams of the league. In recent days, the league has come with lots of amazing matches and once again, the league is all set to organize one more match. According to the sources, team Real Betis (RB) and team Valladolid (VLD) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have already appeared in several matches before and now, they are ready to compete once again.

In this article, we would like to share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and many more details. Along with this, the match will be more exciting if you will create your own team so you can win real money on the platform. Some of the players such as Akouokou P, Cruz J, Iglesias B, Rodri, Anuar, and Kenedy will not be part of the match tonight due to their injuries. Both teams have played almost 21 matches in their last days and now, they will face off against each other once again.

RB vs VLD Match Details

Team Names:- Real Betis (RB) vs Valladolid (VLD)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville, Spain

Date:- Saturday, February 18, 2023

Time:- 08:45 PM (IST) – 03:15 PM (GMT)

RB vs VLD Squad Lineups

Real Betis (RB):- Rui-Silva, Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Borja Iglesias, Willian Jose, Ricardo Visus, Jose Alonso Lara, Antonio Marchena, Fran Delgado, Dani Martin, Edgar Gonzalez, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Abner Vinicius, Juan Miranda, Luiz Felipe, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal, William Carvalho, Luiz Henrique Silva, Ayoze Perez, Claudio Bravo, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Paul Akouokou, Dani Perez, Enrique Marquez, Martin Montoya, Juanmi, Felix Garreta, Victor Ruiz, and Juan Cruz-I.

Valladolid (VLD):- Jordi Masip, Monchu, Roque Mesa, Alvaro Aguado, Oscar Plano, Sergio Leon, Darwin Machis, Cyle Larin, Sergio Escudero, Anuar Mohamed, Sergio Asenjo, Alvaro Aceves, Mickael Malsa, Roberto Arroyo, Javi Sanchez, Luis Perez Maqueda, Lucas Olaza, Kike Perez, Gonzalo Plata, Jawad El Yamiq, Selim Amallah, Ivan Sanchez, Kenedy, Joaquin-Fernandez, Martin Hongla, David Torres, Ivan Fresneda, and Lucas Rosa.

RB vs VLD Lineups Player

Real Betis (RB):- Rui-Silva, Edgar Gonzalez, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Abner Vinicius, Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Borja Iglesias, and Juanmi.

Valladolid (VLD):- Jordi Masip, Javi Sanchez, Luis Perez Maqueda, Lucas Olaza, Kike Perez, Gonzalo Plata, Monchu, Roque Mesa, Alvaro Aguado, Oscar Plano, and Sergio Leon.

RB vs VLD Match Prediction

Finally, the match is about to begin in a few hours and those who are excited to watch the match, they also want to know which team has a better chance to win this match. According to the sources, team Betis is at the 5th spot with 21 matches where they won 10 matches and lost 7 matches. On another side, team Valladolid is at the 13th spot with 21 matches where they won 7 and lost 11 matches. As per the experts, team Betis has better chances to win tonight.