RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Today’s Match Live Score

Hello, all the cricket match lovers here we are sharing a piece of enticing news for you that a very well know and favorite TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans. Now both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following and now fans want to support their favorite team in the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the RCB vs GT and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with its two powerful teams. If we talk about the players then all are very amazing and talented and now they are ready to face each other in the match. RCB will take on Gujarat Titans in TATA IPL at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Bengaluru, IN is Partly Cloudy, and there are 24% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

Date: Sunday

Day: 21st May 2023

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Playing 11:1.Faf du Plessis(C), 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Glenn Maxwell, 4. Mahipal Lomror, 5. Anuj Rawat(WK), 6. Shahbaz Ahmed, 7. Michael Bracewell, 8. Wayne Parnell, 9. Karn Sharma, 10. Harshal Patel, 11. Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11:1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Sai Sudharsan, 4. Hardik Pandya(C), 5. David Miller, 6. Dasun Shanaka, 7. Rahul Tewatia, 8. Rashid-Khan, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Noor Ahmad, 11. Mohit Sharma

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to skip the last chances to win the match. This match is going to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans on 21st May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India. The GT team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches and the RCB team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The GT team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.