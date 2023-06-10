REALLY? Gurugram Man Loses Rs 2 Lakh After Meeting Girl on Bumble Dating App

The cases of money traps and scams are increasing day by day and this become the biggest crime. Every day lots of money trap incidents in which many lost their money. Similarly, a crime like this is coming out and it is said a man from Gurugram loses Rs. 2 lakh after meeting a girl on a dating application. Yes, you heard the man lost Rs. 2 lakh and now this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. In this article, we shared the complete details about this incident and also talk more related to these kinds of money traps.

It is shared that he lost his money after meeting a girl on the Bumble dating app. It is not the first time, the girl and her partner had duped more than 12 different people before extorting money from the Gurgaon man. The Gurugram man had recently joined the Bumble dating application with the hope to meet his love but he lost Rs. 2 lakhs. The girl comes out to be a scammer and she has been arrested on Thursday 8 June 2023 and charged with extorting money from a man by falsely accusing him of molestation.

Gurugram man loses Rs 2 lakh after meeting girl on Bumble

This incident began on 28 May, when the woman took the victim to a hotel and she attempted to force him to drink alcohol. She threatened that she filed a complaint and falsy accused him. Then, she demanded Rs. 5 lakhs to settle the matter but they eventually agreed on a payment of Rs 2 lakh. The accused has been identified as Binita Kumari who hails from Bihar, and her partner Mahesh Phogat is a resident of Bhaloth village in Rohtak district. The accused works in IT and now facing charges of extorting money from people. Police shared a statement that the man met the girl on a dating app and she demanded Rs. 2 lakh from the man with the help of her partner, Mahesh Phogat. Fortunately, the police caught the partner of the woman during the money exchange on Wednesday.

After this incident, the police registered a complaint against both individuals at DLF Phase 3 Police Station. Later in the investigation, it is also disclosed that the fraud girl and her partner had deceived 12 other people in a similar manner and had made false rape and molestation charges against five people in the past. It is also coming out that the couple also met on the same dating app. The accused was arrested from U block in DLF-3, Gurugram after arresting her partner at the incident scene. These kinds of dating apps have made love life easy but some users used it for wrong. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.