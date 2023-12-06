CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
REALLY!!! Is Ashanti Pregnant? Ashanti and Nelly Spark PREGNANCY Speculation

12 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Today’s article is about Ashanti, a renowned American singer. Currenlty, the fans of Ashanti are wondering if is Ashanti pregnant. This question is creating huge controversy on the web. The reports are coming that Ashanti is going to be blessed with her first child. The headlines generate huge attention from the viewers. As per the sources, Ashanti is going to accept her first child with Nelly. Nelly is a current boyfriend of Ashanti. This article will help you to learn about Ashanti’s viral news and we are going to disclose if she is pregnant or not. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Is Ashanti Pregnant?

As we earlier mentioned Ashanti is a popular and well-known American singer and actress. She is mostly known for becoming a part of Muder Inc. Records in 2002. The American singer Ashanti was born on October 13, 1980. She is also a songwriter and an actress. The ability of Ashanti is known for her stage performance. She worked with many famous personalities and created her name in the music world. Her name is also mentioned on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, therefore, she is called the first female artist who receive the top two positions. Read more in the next section.

REALLY!!! Is Ashanti Pregnant?

If we talk about her personal life, the artist Ashanti is currently in a relationship with her on-and-off boyfriend Nelly. But, the recent details are coming that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Nelly. The couple came into a relationship in 2003 and after some time they separated in 2014. Again she is in a relationship with Nelly. Nelly is also an American rapper, singer, and actor. They recently came back together after separating in 2014. Recently, the couple Ashanti and Nelly were captured at Nelly’s ‘Black and White’ in St Louis. The recent relationship with Nelly left her fans shocked. Swipe up the page to know more.

A video is shared by TMZ on the web. The couple looks happy together. Currently, the video is becoming the hot headline for the discussion. The artist Ashanti was putting her hand on her belly and holding Nelly’s hand. They laugh while they are walking. A moment is created when Ashanti cuddles Nelly. Further, it is officially not confirmed by Ashanti if she is pregnant or not. The couple has not shared the rumors to the publicly. Ashanti is unmarried and in a relationship with Nelly. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

