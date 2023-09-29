Really!!! Is Attaullah Essakhelvi Dead or Alive? Pakistani Singer Death Hoax Rumours

Attaullah Essakhelvi gathering huge attention on the internet after sharing and claims that he is still alive. Over recent times, social media has surfaced by his death hoax and many sites are claiming that he is no more. But, some sources and even him claim that he is still alive and it creates a great buzz on the internet sites. He is a Pakistani musician, playback singer, actor, composer, and poet who has a large number of fans around the world. Now, many are hitting online platforms to learn about his death theory. Here, we will talk about his demise and more about himself in this article.

Let us clarify that he is still alive and it is just a death rumor. Recently, one of his spokesmen objected to his death and he said that Attaullah is doing well and has totally recovered. He is alive and it all is the fake reports about his passing. He also stated that he is fine and currently in London. The rumors of his death went viral in a short time period and it was shared in April 2020. In April 2020, he shared a video and said that he was fine and still alive. Keep continuing your reading.

Is Attaullah Essakhelvi Dead or Alive?

After three months, the rumors of his death again resurfaced and it gained a lot of attention when the Wikipedia page also abruptly revealed that he had died on 7 July. It resulted in many believing that he is no more. But, the Wikipedia page corrected its mistake and confirmed that he is still alive. His son, Sanwal Essakhelvi, also stated that he is still alive and fine. He added that the fake news about the death of my father has been run over the internet sites since last year. Attaullah also shared a video and stated “I am fine and all my loved ones or fans also fine”.

The rumor of his death began circulating in April 2020 but he shared a video and cleared that he is fine. Three months later, the rumors of his death were re-circulating and many sources even Wikipedia also confirmed his passing and claimed that he passed away. Now, the rumors of his death again began spreading but our sources confirmed that he is still alive and currently in London. Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi Niazi is his real name but he is professionally known as Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi and Lala. He is presently 72 years old.