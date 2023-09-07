Really!!! Is Ronda Rousey Pregnant? Who is Ronda Rousey? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

It is coming forward that Ronda Rousey is pregnant and this news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. She is an American professional wrestler, mixed martial artist, and former judoka. She is most popular for her time period in WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Lots of rumors are flowing on the internet sites and it is said that she is currently pregnant. Many questions are related to her pregnancy reports in people’s minds. Let’s continue this article and know every single piece of information about pregnancy reports.

After coming out of her pregnancy reports, lots of her loved ones and fans hit the search engine to learn more about herself. Our sources are on the way to gaining the confirmed details about her pregnancy. As per the reports and sources, it is currently unknown if is she pregnant or not. There is no official announcement has been made that she is pregnant. Recently, a statement was shared by Dana White during a press scum and shared that Rousey is “having kids”. This message went viral and it changed into “She is pregnant”. Scroll down this article and know your reading.

Is Ronda Rousey Pregnant?

Let us know more about herself, she was born on 1 February 1987 in Riverside, California, United States. She is also known as Rowdy and The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Her husband is Travis Browne and she got married in 2017. Her husband is also a retired American mixed martial artist. Her complete name is Rond Jean Rousey and she is a renowned American athlete. She is mostly known for her groundbreaking achievements in judo, mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. She faced various challenges in her life and achieved lots of success. She became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo and received a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She has a child and her spouse is Travis Browne. Presently, she is gaining a lot of popularity after coming out of a message from Dana White in which it is shared that she is having kids. However, the exact details about her pregnancy are not shared and there is no information has been officially mentioned. It can be just a rumor but nothing can be said too early, so wait for any confirmed announcement.