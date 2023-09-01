Really!!! Is Vanessa Lachey Pregnant? Who is Vanessa Lachey? Wiki-Bio Images

There are some rumors on the internet about the pregnancy of Vanessa Lachey, but there’s no evidence that Vanessa and Nick are currently considering a new baby. The rumors about Vanessa Lachey being pregnant have gone on and off on the internet for ages. This is not the first time that the rumors surrounding her pregnancy have surfaced on the internet. Recent rumors claiming that Vanessa Lachey is pregnant are based on the recent change in her physical appearance. She has neither accepted nor denied the rumors and it is most likely that these rumors are false and that she is not pregnant. Continue to read the whole article for more details.

Vanessa Joy Lachey was born on November 9, 1980, in Angeles City, Philippines. She was a famous American actress, beauty pageant titleholder, fashion model, and television host. She claimed the title of Miss Teen USA in 1998. She has been a New York-based correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and hosted Total Request Live on MTV. She has starred in two network sitcoms and hosted various competitions and reality shows. Lachey has the lead role in the CBS spinoff NCIS: Hawai.

Is Vanessa Lachey Pregnant?

She was romantically involved with singer Nick Lachey in 2006 after appearing in the music video for his song "What's Left of Me. The couple's relationship grew stronger over time and they got engaged in November 2010. They later took the oath of marriage on July 15, 2011. Their wedding took place on Sir Richard Branson's private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Both Vanessa and Nick Lachey share the same birthday, November 9, even though they are seven years apart.

