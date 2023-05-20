Really? Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Get Married? ‘Selling Sunset’ Star’s Latest Pics Spark Wedding Rumours

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the photo is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk, who met in July 2022 while they were both vacationing on the island of Mykonos in Greece, are growing strong together! Marie-Lou recently made her reality tv debut with 'Selling Sunset' Season 6.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Get Married?

After fans started speculating that Jason and Marie-Lou got married, Jason quickly took the comment section to clear the air. The reality star made it clear that they are not married yet. Jason commented, “Clearly these photos are confusing people. Sorry about that. We did not get married. ” He added, “These are from an event that we went to together a few weeks ago.” However, Jason’s comment came after the social media users got baffled by the post and showered congratulatory comments. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.