Realme 11 Pro+ 5G May Launch in India Soon With 200-Megapixel Camera Specs and More

We are before you with the recent update on the launching of Real Me 11 Pro. It has been reported that RealMe India has launched a teasing campaign about the launch of Realme 11 Pro+ 5 G. The smartphone is going to make its debut in China on May, 10 and is creating a buzz about it in India. The features revealed by the company have developed the curiosity of the Indians towards the product. Our viewers must be curious to know the details revealed about the smartphone till now. We are here for you to share the details which we have sourced. Be with us to get the full information of the product which is upcoming. Scroll down.

RealMe 11 Pro +5 G will be in India soon as per the information but the exact launching date has not been revealed yet. But as it’s going to make its debut in China on May, 10, its features and specifications are surfacing on the internet and the tech lovers are scrolling down to get all about the features and specifications which the RealMe is going to offer. The company has revealed some key features like the design of the phone, its display and camera specs etc before us. It was expected that the phone will launch at the end of this year but the speculations are there that it can be launched earlier.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G May Launch in India

If we talk about the features of the phone, it is confirmed that the design would be a curved rear panel made of vegan leather materials. It has also been updated by the company that it will feature a 200MP main camera sensor. It is also expected that the device will come with a Samsung HP3 sensor on the back. It would be featuring a curved AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. If we talk about the battery it’s rumouring that it will be a 5000mAh battery under the hood.

The company is also offering 100 W fast charging support as per the reports. It is also expected that the phone is going to launch with up to 256GB of storage. If we talk about the camera, it will have a 200MP triple-camera setup. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. As the phone is promising to offer so much, Indians are waiting for its launch. The expected price is around Rs 29,000. Let’s wait and watch what the Realme is really going to showcase. Stay tuned…………..