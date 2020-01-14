Realme C3s Releaase Date Price in India Specification Features Images :- Chinese phone maker Realme is all set to go big in 2020 after having an impressive 2019. Recently, the device maker launched the Realme 5i in India as well as launched the X50 5G in its home country, and now it might poossibly add to the list a new budget offering, by launching the Realme C3s.

Realme C3s Releaase Date

As per to the latest reports that claim the upcoming phone from Realme have finally received certification from Thailand’s NBTC website, which on the other hand hint us that the phone may poossibly be nearing a coming up launch. According to the certification, the Realme C3s is going to bear the model number RMX2020.

On the other hand, the certification stops just there and does not disclose any specifications of Realme C3s. The certification comes just after the company has recently launched the Realme C2s series. In the meantime, the Realme C2s served as upgraded C2 with more RAM as well as internal storage.

Rather than this, the two phones also share the same MediaTek processor, the same display as well as the same camera unit. Not only is this but even the battery capacity on the phones are the same. In addition to that it is believed the Realme C3s might possibly follow this blueprint and bring same kind of specifications as the Realme C3, but at the same tiume improve on the RAM and storage of the phone.

Realme C3s Price in India

Previously, Realme C3 along with Realme 5i were spotted on the website of IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), which is a Singapore telecommunications regulator of sorts. Realme C3s is likely going to be a variant of Realme C3 with only difference in them being of RAM and storage.

To recall, the company has been quite active in India from the last few year and till date. Recently the company has also launched the Realme 5i in the country which features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Realme C3s Specification Features

This certification of Realme C3s shows that the Realme C3s is going to have model number RMX2020. But unfortunately, the certification does not reveal any specifications of Realme C3s. On the other hand, the device is first expected to be launched in Thailand, and after that it will make its way to India.