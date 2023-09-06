Realme C51 Launched in India Check Full Specification Features and More Images

Realme C51 launched at very competitive price tag. Good Day Readers. Realme has again launched it’s new budget Segment device Realme C51 to cater more people. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. The Realme C51 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and is available in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is offered in two color choices: Mint Green and Carbon Black.

Realme has recently updated its affordable Realme C-series smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Realme C51. Priced at less than Rs 10,000, this phone offers a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a speedy 90Hz refresh rate and 33W fast charging support. Additionally, the company emphasizes the device’s slim design, measuring just 7.99mm, a feature not commonly found among its competitors in this price segment. Notably, Realme also offers the Realme C55 and Realme C53 in India, catering to the sub-Rs 15,000 category.

Realme C51 Launched in India

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Realme C51 offers a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can choose from two color options: Mint Green and Carbon Black. Initially, the Realme C51 had a limited quantity release earlier this week, with the first official sale scheduled to commence on September 11. While the Realme C51 does not support 5G, it offers a plethora of appealing features designed to cater to a diverse customer base. It boasts a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, achieving a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent and providing a maximum brightness of up to 560 nits. Furthermore, it introduces the “Mini Capsule” feature, previously seen in the Realme C55, which operates similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island notch, adapting its size based on incoming notifications.



The Realme C51 is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It features a primary AI camera with a 50-megapixel sensor. The camera application provides a variety of functions, including Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face Recognition, Filters, and Bokeh Effect Control, among others. Additionally, the Realme C51 includes a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens.



As previously mentioned, a standout feature of the Realme C51 is its support for 33W SuperVOOC charging, with Realme claiming it can charge up to 50 percent in just 28 minutes and reach a full charge in approximately an hour. Notably, the charger is included in the box.



In addition to the Realme C51, the Realme C53 has also recently made its debut in India. It boasts a powerful 108-megapixel camera and is priced below Rs 11,000. The base model starts with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, available at a price of Rs 9,999. There’s also a variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs 10,999. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery. On the software front, the Realme C53 runs on Realme UI T Edition, based on Android 13. Realme is gearing up to refresh its Narzo series as well, with the imminent launch of the Realme Narzo 60X 5G scheduled for September 6. The company may also introduce additional products alongside this release.