In India, Realme introduces a pair of 5G smartphones featuring dual cameras, with prices commencing from Rs 14,999. The Realme 11X is aimed at individuals with budget considerations who desire to enjoy the advantages of 5G connectivity while maintaining their productivity levels. In contrast, the Realme 11 features an improved primary camera. Realme has confirmed that it will host the launch event for the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G on August 23rd at 12 PM IST. The company has also provided a sneak peek into the color selections for these smartphones. Both models exhibit a punch-hole cutout positioned centrally at the top of the screen to house the front camera. On the rear panel, the design features a shimmering finish, with a sizable circular camera module placed in the upper left corner, accommodating the LED flash unit.

In the Indian market, the base variant of the Realme 11 5G is priced at Rs 18,999, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you opt for the 256GB storage variant with the same RAM configuration, the cost is set at Rs 19,999. Realme has also announced a discount of Rs 1,500 for the upcoming sale starting on August 29, which will be available on both Flipkart and Realme’s official channels. The pre-booking phase for the phone starts today, and it is being offered in elegant black and gold color choices. Allegedly, the regular version of the Realme 11 5G is purported to be the same as the Taiwanese model. Display: Positioned on the front, it is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen, boasting FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a brightness level of 550 nits.

Realme Introduces a Pair of 5G Smartphones

Software: The Realme 11 5G is anticipated to come out of the box with Realme UI 4.0, based on the Android 13 operating system. Processor: Underneath the surface, the phone is rumored to house a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, crafted using a 6nm manufacturing process. Battery: Internally, there could reside a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by a swift 67W charging capability.



Cameras: A standout aspect that Realme has already disclosed is the inclusion of a 108MP 3x zoom camera. Alongside this, there might be a 2MP depth sensor. For front-facing shots and video calls, an anticipated 16MP sensor could be in place. Both the front and rear cameras might offer the ability to record FHD videos at 30 FPS. Connectivity: Realme’s potential provisions for the device encompass dual-band WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0, and support for 5G networks.



On the other hand, the Realme 11X enters the market with a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. If you require more RAM, the 8GB RAM option with the same storage capacity is priced at Rs 15,999. This positions the Realme 11X as a direct rival to the Redmi 12 5G. For the Realme 11X 5G model, a discount of Rs 1,000 is on the table when the sales kick off towards the end of the month. Customers can also look forward to a special anniversary sale on August 25, where limited quantities will be available. The Realme 11X is offered in attractive black and purple color variants.