Realme TV to Be Launched in 2020 Specification Features Price Images :- Realme TV might possibly become a reality in this year as Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase reportedly gave a hint while he was speaking with the media regarding the launch of the Realme X50 5G in Beijing, China.

Realme TV to Be Launched in 2020

As we all know from the past years, Realme has turn out to be of the key phone brands in India, with impressive growth numbers in 2019. Now, Realme wants to get into an additional growing market and that is the market for smart TVs.

The company is reportedly exploring several possibilities in order to enter the TV market with its smart TVs. This would make the rivalry even more tough for its home-grown rival Xiaomi that has its Mi TV range, that even now dominates the smart TV market in India.

Well, the date is not confirmed but the Realme TV launch is expected to happen sometime together with the company’s venturing into the market of connected devices.

Realme TV Specification Features

CMO Xu Qi Chase at the Realme X50 5G launch in China revealed that Realme is going to launch its TV category in 2020, reports ITHome. At first, the Shenzhen-based company was guessed to launch its first smart TV before at the end of the year 2019. But at the same time, it didn’t make an official announcement, though.

As we all know that Realme phones are very affordable and give a great competition to Xiaomi’s Redmi smartphones as well. If we take this thing into consideration, Realme TVs is going to be relatively affordable or maybe even affordable to Redmi’s TV series. It is expected that a 55-inch Realme TV is going to be available at a price of around Rs 40,000 and is also going to aim to give users close to premium experience at lesser price.

Realme TV Price in India Images

In this year 2020, Realme is also likely to launch a 5G phone, something that might possibly happen in the first half of this year, as well as possibly will update its complete lineup of phones, comprising the high-end Realme X2 Pro.