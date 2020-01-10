Realme X50 5G launched in China, Check Price Specification Features Reviews Images :- Realme has earlier teased its X50 5G smartphone a few months ago and as scheduled Realme has launched the X50 5G smartphone in China today. The Realme X50 5G is the first smartphone from the company to run its custom Realme UI instead of using the ColorOS. The Realme X50 5G is the company’s first launch in 2020 and it sits second to the Realme X2 Pro in its premium phones lineup. Although the Realme X50 5G will be available in China for purchase starting today, however, the company has not yet revealed when the smartphone will make it to the Indian market.

Realme X50 5G launched in China

The Realme X50 is essence is an answer to the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G that was launched back in December 2019. The X50 5G offers almost similar specifications to the Redmi K30 5G and there’s hardly any difference between these two, except for the camera setup. Unlike the Redmi K30 though, the Realme X50 only comes in a 5G variant for now.

As for pricing, the Realme X50 5G comes in three variants, the base model comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at CNY 2,499, which is about Rs 26,000. The second variant comes with 6 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which is priced at CNY 2,699, that converts to approximately Rs 28,000, and the highest variant has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and that’s priced at CNY 2,999, which comes to about Rs 31,000 as per today’s conversion rates.

Realme X50 5G Specification Features

As far as the specs are concerned, Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is the highlight of the smartphone. The display of the device also sports a dual punch-hole selfie camera, which includes a 16 MP sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor.

Under the hood, the Realme X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem and hence, it will support most 5G networks in supported markets.

At the rear, the smartphone comes with a 64 MP f/1.8 lens, along with a 12 MP telephone and an 8 MP ultrawide lens, accompanied by a 2 MP macro setup.

Realme X50 5G Reviews Images

Fuelling the Realme X50 5G is a 4,200 mAh battery, which is capable of 30 W VOOC 4.0 wired charging. The smartphone runs Android 10-based OS, with the tweaked version of ColorOS 7 on top, which the company calls Realme UI.