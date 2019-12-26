Realme X50 5G Specification Features Release Date Reviews Images :- The upcoming smartphone by Realme is the most anticipated, Realme X50 5G. On the top of that, the phone is rumoured to come with a 6.44-inch touchscreen display. This newly launching device is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 processor and it is going to come with 6GB of RAM.

Realme X50 5G Specification Features

Talking about Realme X50 5G other specs, it is rumoured to run Android as well as it is expected to be powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery. The Realme X50 5G supports wireless charging, as well as VOOC fast charging. The Realme X50 5G also supports face unlock. The new Realme 5G phone has been teased for a while now, and the company has already revealed that it is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Coming to its cameras, the Realme X50 5G is rumoured to pack a 60-megapixel primary camera; a second 8-megapixel camera; a third 2-megapixel camera as well as a fourth 2-megapixel camera. On the front part of the device, the Realme X50 5G packs a 32-megapixel primary camera along with a second 8-megapixel camera.

In addition to that, the Realme X50 5G is mainly based on Android and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme X50 5G tipped to be a dual-SIM smartphone that is going to accept Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

Realme X50 5G Release Date

As far as the connectivity options on the Realme X50 5G are concerned, it is said that the device will include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India) with active 4G on both SIM cards.

On the other hand, the sensors on the phone are also rumoured to consist of accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, as well as fingerprint sensor.

Realme X50 5G Reviews Images

In the meantime, a new report revealed that Realme X50 5G is going to be unveiled next year on January 7, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the news. The company took to Weibo to make the announcement of the launch date of the Realme X50 5G phone. The post also states that the phone is going to be launched on January 7 at 2pm CST Asia.