Rebekah Gould’s Murder Case: Where Is Rebekah Gould’s Boyfriend?

In this article, we are going to talk about Rebekah Gould. We feel sad to share that she is no more. People also want to know about her boyfriend Casey McCullough. Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. People have very eager to know about her boyfriend. As per reports, both couples were in a relationship before her death. This news is circulating on the internet. Rebekah Gould disappeared in 2004. The police department found her body a week after her disappearance. This news is making huge controversy. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end read the full article.

Rebekah Gould’s Murder Case

According to the sources, Rebekah Gould was a college student. She was 22 years old at the time of her death. When 22 years old college student Rebekah Gould was heinously murdered in the fall of 2004. It left not only her loved ones and her community but also the entire nation baffled to its very core. As per reports, a broken piano leg was used to hit her twice over the head before she was strangled to death with a formal necktie.

However, it was not until 18 years later that her perpetrator was finally brought to justice which even removed the dark cloud of suspicion hanging over her then-boyfriend, Casey McCullough. If you are searching who is Casey McCullough so let us tell you that It was reportedly back in 2002/2003 when Casey came across Rebekah for the first time while working at the Melbourne branch of Sonic, just for them to soon feel a connection unlike any other. The truth is the former was rising the ranks within this drive-in restaurant, whereas the latter held the post of a carhop, but there was never a divide between them in any way, shape, or form. He was the boyfriend of Rebekah Gould.

Further, the information about Casey McCullough is on Wikipedia. His news is not get media attention therefore there is no more available. Despite most of the circumstances as well as claims going against Casey, he was never once arrested or charged for his girlfriend Rebekah’s death because there was no concrete evidence. Rather, he had an alibi (he was at work); his actions made it seem like he was genuinely heartbroken; plus, he did cooperate with the authorities to the best of his abilities at every step of the way. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.