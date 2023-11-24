Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Full Specs and More

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and RGB fans, have been unveiled. Details regarding the price and specifications are available. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Red Magic 9 Pro series, introduced in China on Thursday, marks the latest gaming smartphone lineup from the company. Within this series, two new phones have been unveiled: the Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+. Both smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, accompanied by up to 24GB of RAM and storage options reaching up to 1TB.

Notably, these devices are touted as the first smartphones to feature built-in RGB fans, designed to regulate thermals efficiently. The Red Magic 9 Pro is priced starting at CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 51,700) for the 8GB+256GB configuration, while the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are listed at CNY 4,799 (around Rs. 57,000) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,100) respectively. As for the Red Magic 9 Pro+, its pricing begins at CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 64,600) for the 16GB+256GB model.

Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ Launched

The 16GB+512GB variant is available at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,900), and the top-of-the-line 24GB+1TB model is priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 83,100). Both models in the Red Magic 9 Pro series are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones running on Red Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. These devices feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116×2,480 pixels) BOE Q9+ display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.



Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, they also include the dedicated Red Core R2 gaming chip and support up to 24TB of LPDDR5x RAM. The phones boast a 10,182 square millimeter vapour chamber and a new alloy fan with a waterfall air duct, claimed to reduce the handset’s temperature by up to 25 degrees Celsius when combined with the proprietary CUBE engine. On the rear panel, the Red Magic 9 Pro series is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Samsung GN5 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor.

Additionally, these handsets incorporate a 16-megapixel under-display camera for selfies and video chats. The Red Magic 9 Pro offers storage options of up to 512GB with UFS 4.0 technology, while the Red Magic 9 Pro+ provides up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both models support connectivity features such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. The Red Magic 9 Pro is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, while the Red Magic 9 Pro+ comes with a 5,500mAh battery and supports rapid 165W fast charging. Additionally, both models include an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.