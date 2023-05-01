Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 33W Fast Charging

Breaking news and also good news is coming for Redmi Note users. It is a piece of big news for every Redmi Note user. Reportedly, Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G was launched. According to the sources, it was launched on Saturday in China. It is the 12th series of Redmi Noye 12R Pro is a sixth model. It is the latest and the prettiest model of Redmi Note 12R. After the launch of this new model of Redmi Note, people very are curious to know the price of this model and also excited to know the excellent features of this new model. If you want to know in detail so read the full article in detail till the end.

Reportedly, Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G was launched. In this new model, there are various lineups of Redmi Note such as Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Redmi Note 12 Pr + 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, and Redmi Note 12 5G. In this new model of Redmi, there are excellent features that the new Note 12R Pro 5G is said to provide with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Soc. This new model of Redmi Note is starting to go on sale in China. This model is starting soon for sale.

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G Launched in India

This new Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G has three color options. People can see three color options for this new model. If we talk about the price of this new model, according to the MySmartPrice statements, its starting price is Rs. 23,700. There are three colors of this new model Gold, White, and Black. But still, the Redmi authority did not announce the launch date or the sale date. Further, this model is also not launched in other countries. People are very curious to buy this new model of smartphone.

Moreover, if we talk about the features and Specifications of this new model besides the price, it has 12R Pro 5G reportedly comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+(1080* 2400) OLED display. Not only this it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak local brightness of 1200 nits. There are many excellent features. Further, the smartphone is featured with 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage and octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The camera quality of this smartphone is a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a dual rear camera. It has a high-power of battery reportedly, a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. It also contains a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. If we get any other information regarding this new smartphone we will post it on the same site.