Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launched in India Full Specification and Features Images

Today a news has come stating that The Redmi Note 13 5G series has been introduced in India, featuring details on pricing, specifications, launch offers, and more. In India, Xiaomi reveals the Redmi Note 13 5G series, encompassing the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. This provides customers with a variety of choices in the mid-range price category.

These smartphones are poised to intensify competition in the mid-range price category, offering customers a diverse array of choices. Additionally, there are reports that Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 12 series in the upcoming months. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display featuring a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. Highlighting Dolby Vision compatibility, the smartphone achieves an impressive peak brightness of 1800 nits. Equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ offers enhanced security and durability. In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup at the rear, including a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with OIS and EIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it incorporates a 16MP front-facing shooter to cater to selfie and video call requirements.

Setting a precedent, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the inaugural phone to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, utilizing a 4nm process and coupled with the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. Offering support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage variants, the smartphone ensures efficient performance. Additionally, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G incorporates a 5,000mAh battery that can undergo rapid charging with a 120W fast charging capability. The Redmi Note 13 Pro shares the identical camera and display configuration but houses a distinct processor. It is the pioneering phone to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, coupled with the Adreno 710 GPU.

With a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone supports a 67W fast charger, conveniently included in the box. Offering IP54 protection, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is available in three color variants: Coral Purple, Arctic White, and Midnight Black. Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and accompanied by a Mali-G57 GPU, the Redmi Note 13 5G undergoes a significant camera upgrade compared to its predecessor. It now features a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Handling selfies and video calls, the handset incorporates a 16MP front-facing camera. Though maintaining the same 5,000 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 13 5G includes a 33W charger within the package. The Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a price tag of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.