Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched in India Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications. On Thursday, September 22, Redmi unveiled its latest Note 13 series in China, consisting of the standard Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the top-tier Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. This new series follows the previous Redmi Note 12 lineup, which also comprised three models for global release. Prior to the launch, design previews and key specifications of these smartphones had been teased. As of now, these phones are set to go on sale in China, with the sales starting next week. Below, you’ll find pricing and feature details for all three Note 13 models.





The Redmi Note 13 offers several variants: the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 13,900), while the 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB versions are available for CNY 1,299 (about Rs. 15,100) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400), respectively. The top-tier configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is set at CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,700).

Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays

Meanwhile, for the Redmi Note 13 Pro with 8GB of RAM, the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,400) and CNY 1,699 (about Rs. 19,700), respectively. The Note 13 Pro also has higher-tier options: the 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and the 12GB + 512GB model is available for CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,100). The top-end configuration with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 2,099 (about Rs. 24,300).



In the case of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, there are three storage choices: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB, priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,800), CNY 2,199 (about Rs. 25,100), and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.



For the base Note 13 model, it is available in Black, Blue, and White color options. The Pro model offers a variety of choices including Black, Blue, Silver, and White colors, while the Pro+ handset can be purchased in Black, Silver, and White color variants. These phones will be available for purchase starting from September 26 on Xiaomi China. Supporting a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, the Note 13 boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device comes pre-installed with MIUI 14 based on Android 13.



In terms of its camera setup, the Note 13 features a dual rear camera system comprising a 100-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The Pro model features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Like the base model, it runs on the MIUI 14 operating system.



In the camera department, the Note 13 Pro boasts a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the rear. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel front sensor. This phone packs a 5,100mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging.