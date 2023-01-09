Rehman Rahi Cause of Death? Kashmiri Poet Rehman Rahi Passed Away, Family, Wiki-Bio

Abdur Rehman Rahi, better known as Rehman Rahi was a Kashmiri Poet, and critic who sadly passed away at the age of 98. It is saddening to hear that India lost one of its talented and noted poets. Since the news of Rahi’s passing was confirmed, many poet lovers and writers paid tribute to him. According to the latest updates, Rahi took his last breath at his residence in Srinagar on Monday, January 9, 2023. Rehman Rahi was also awarded the Indian Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his wonderful poetry collection Nawroz-i-Saba and the Padma Shri in 2000. Keep reading to know more about Rehman Rahi.

Being a part of the country, Rehman Rahi was also honored with Jnanpith Award in 2007. After this, he became the first Kashmiri writer to be awarded for his poetic collection Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz. Along with this, Sahitya Akademi also honored him with Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2000, in New Delhi. A Twitter post reads,” The duo who induced Kashmiri Poetry & music in us 90 born kids when we were growing up away from Kashmir in Jammu & rest of the country. The pearls of Rehman Rahi Sahab & the melodious voice of Vijay Malla. “Zinde Rozne Bapath Tchi Maraan Lukh”.

Rehman Rahi Cause of Death?

As per the latest updates, nimaz-e-Jinazah of Rehman Rahi will be held today at 01:45 PM after Zuhr prayers near the Shrine of Khwaja Habibullah Nowshehri (RA). After his sudden passing, many popular celebrities, politicians, and poets come forward to pay condolence to him, especially from his literary circles.

Rehman Rahi was born in 1925 and started his career as a clerk in the Public Works Department of the Government and associated with the Progressive Writers’ Association of which later, he became the General Secretary. Later, Rehman was a sub-editor in the Urdu daily Khidmat. He completed his MA in Persian and English as well From Jammu and Kashmir University.

During his entire career, Rehman Rahi Shab wrote many poems and poetry that includes Sana-Wani Saaz, Sukhok Soda, Kalam-e-Rahi, Kashir Shara Sombran, Kashir Naghmati Shayiri, Saba Moallaqat and many more. After Rehman Shab’s passing, his entire family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. He was not just a writer but a great son, a father, a husband, and a grandfather. Rehman Shab will be always remembered as one of the great poets of India. Keep remembering him in your thoughts. #RIPRehmanRahi