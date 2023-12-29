REN vs STR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Australian T20 League Bash

Here, we are back with exciting news for cricket lovers and those who like to watch cricket matches. It is emerging that the next match of the Australian T20 League Bash. It is fixed to play between the teams Melbourne Renegades (REN) and the team will play against Adelaide Strikers (STR). Both teams are going to play this match against each other and it will begin at 01:45 pm on Friday 29 December 2023 at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, Australia. Still, several details left to share about this match. Let’s continue your reading to get further details and we will try to share all the details.

The Australian T20 League Bash began recently and all the teams performed their best in the previous matches. The excat details are not shared but our sources have fetched all the available details. Adelaide Strikers has played a total of three matches and faced one win, one loss, or one draw. The team STR is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other side, Melbourne Renegades has played a total of five matches and got an unwell response by facing four losses or one draw. It will be a superb match in this league.

REN vs STR (Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers) Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers (REN vs STR)

Tournament: Australian T20 League Bash

Date: Friday, 29th December 2023

Time: 01:45 PM (IST) – 08:15 AM (GMT)

REN vs STR Match Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

REN vs STR (Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers) Playing 11

Melbourne Renegades (REN) Possible Playing 11 1.Quinton de Kock(WK), 2. Joe Clarke(WK), 3. Jake Fraser-McGurk, 4. Shaun Marsh, 5. Nic Maddinson(C), 6. Jonathan Wells, 7. Will Sutherland, 8. Tom Stewart Rogers, 9. Kane Richardson, 10. Adam Zampa, 11. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman