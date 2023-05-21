Renfrew Homicide: 1 dead, suspect at large following shooting in Ontario

The breaking news is coming from the Town of Renfrew about a person who was fatally shot. As per reports, the Ontario Provincial Police received a call before 10:30 p.m. They found a person with gunshot wounds. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. This news is making huge controversy on the social media platform. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People have many quarries regarding this news. Who was the person who fatally shot? This news is m making headlines on the internet. If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s see this news in detail.

Renfrew Homicide: 1 dead

According to the sources, After finding a person’s dead body who was fatally shot at a home on Friday night, the police are investigating a homicide in the Town of Renfrew. The police department received a call to the residence on Vimy Boulevard. They received a call before 10:30 p.m. Further, the Ontario Provincial Police have not revealed the information about the victim. The victim who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital and where the victim was declared dead. The name and all information about the victim is not revealed yet.

*UPDATE* The public safety message issued for Renfrew earlier this morning has been lifted. The occurrence is believed to have been a targeted and isolated incident. Please call the #RenfrewOPP at 1-888-310-1122 / #crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if you have any information. ^jm — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 20, 2023

The police department said that the shooter was already run from their arrival. The shooter was run from the incident place where the victim was targeted in an isolated incident. The number of police was increasing in the Town of Renfrew. The authority increased the number of police because the shooter is still taken into custody. The police department received the call on May 19, 2023. The incident area has been closed. The victim died due to a gunshot. The investigation of this case is on the top. Police are still searching for the suspects in the Town.

Further, the Ontario Provincial police department announced if anyone gets any other information about the shooter about the suspicious activity so report the police. The police department is getting help from the local people about the suspect. Nowadays, in every country, the number of shot cases is increasing day by day. Also, the police issued a public safety warning. At this time the shooter is not caught. Now, we have to be eager to know the suspect who shot the victim. If we get any other information about the suspect, we will update on the same site.