Republic Day 2020: How to Create WhatsApp stickers and Share Them :- WhatsApp always offers a host of Stickers for almost every mood and occasion to its users which are much more engaging and interactive than normal emojis available on WhatsApp. These stickers help us communicate in the most fun ways on WhatsApp. Users also have an option to choose either to send Stickers that are already available in the app or to download third-party Stickers from the Google Play Store.

Republic Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today on January 26, 2020 and people will be greeting friends, family and relatives through various means. This Republic Day, if you are in for a more engaging way of greeting your family and friends, you may want to prefer stickers over the boring, cliched text messages.

Here are steps with which you can create and install Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers

To create and share

Install Sticker maker app for WhatsApp and Background Eraser app in your smartphone

Select an image from Gallery or snap a picture to create a custom WhatsApp Sticker

Now go to the Background Eraser app and save the picture in PNG.

Head to Sticker maker app and tap on ‘+’ to add the stickers you just created.

Send these to your WhatsApp contacts

To install and share

Open a WhatsApp chat and tap on the emoji button.

Choose the third icon for WhatsApp Stickers.

Click on ‘+’ to add more stickers.

Now scroll to the bottom and tap ‘Get More Stickers.’

You will be taken to the Google Play Store.

Download any WhatsApp Sticker app for Republic Day Stickers.

Now open the app and tap on ‘+’ to add the stickers.

These stickers will be added to WhatsApp.

How to Create WhatsApp stickers

Apple iPhone users can also send stickers but similar to Android, WhatsApp hasn’t added any special sticker pack for Republic Day 2020. Due to strict policy of Apple App store there are no such Republic Day special WhatsApp sticker packs available right now. Instead of sticker, iPhone users can probably send GIF messages to their contacts. There are several Republic Day special GIFs available.