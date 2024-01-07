Resai: Three Killed in Road Accident in Chassana CCTV Video Footage

Once again we are here to share a piece of heart-breaking news with you. Recent news has revealed that a horrific incident took place in Chassana, Resai. Yes, you heard it right. The news of this incident started creating an uproar as soon as it came on the internet. After hearing this news, people have increased their interest in knowing when the accident occurred in Chassana, Resai. Has the police released their investigation into this incident? What have been the consequences of this incident and many other questions? Keeping this in mind, we have collected for you every clear information related to this incident. If you also want to know deeply about this incident, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to sources, it has been found that a horrific accident took place on Reasi Road on Saturday afternoon. The victims of this incident were husband and wife and their minor children. As soon as the police got information about this incident, they reached the spot to solve the matter seriously and continued their investigation. The results of this incident proved to be shocking because, after the investigation, the police gave their statement about this incident and said that after this incident, the husband-wife duo and their minor child committed suicide. On the other hand, a person has also been badly injured in this incident and has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three Killed in Road Accident in Chassana

People who lost their lives in this incident include 27-year-old Zahid Ahmed, his wife 26-year-old Sayra Akhter, and their three-month-old Sayra Akhter. Police identified the victim and said that he was 22-year-old Irfan Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid. His treatment is continuing at PHC Gota Hospital. The police are continuing their investigation after this incident and have sealed the incident site. Police said that the car in which the victim’s family left fell into the deep gorge of Chassana on Saturday afternoon.

