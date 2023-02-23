Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye Death? Resurrection Power New Generation Church Dies

The Church community is mourning the passing of The Founder and Leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC) sadly passed away at an old age. Yes, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye who was known for his loving behavior and as a General Overseer of the RPNGC has gone from this world leaving his loved ones and followers devastated across the country. It is hard to believe that he has gone from this world too soon. According to the sources, the news of his sudden passing was confirmed on February 22, 2023, but unfortunately, he took his last breath on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on the Internet, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved ones. The news of his death was confirmed by his church after issuing a statement confirming the development. The statement reads,” It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow but in the abiding hope of the resurrection that I formally announce to you the sudden demise of Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, the founder and general overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church”.

Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye Death?

Unfortunately, Anthony Kwadwo Boakye took his last breath on Tuesday night, February 21, 2023 at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his church. If we talk about the reason of his sudden death so, Rev Boakye suffered from a stroke in November 2021 leaving him bedridden. He has been receiving extensive medical care at private facilities before he was referred to the Korel Bu Teaching Hospital.

On February 22, 2023, when word of his passing spread, a large group of churchgoers gathered at his church’s location in Ngleshie Amanfro, next to the Kasoa toll booth. It was also recalled that Rev Anthony told to his church in November 2022 that he died and was resurrected after five days.

A video was also shared in which he said to his church,” I am a living testimony…I have died and resurrected… Because of my strong faith in Jesus, He resurrected me, when I died. If you have not heard it before, yes, I died. My body was kept in the house for five days. Here I am, alive and kicking”. He will be always remembered by his followers and loved ones.