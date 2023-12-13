CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Ricardo Drue Cause of Death? Sarco Music Star Ricardo Drue Passed Away at 38

12 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are going to share the death news of Ricardo Drue with our great grief. Yes, you heard right he is no more and passed away at the age of 38 years. He was a soca singer renowned in his native Antigua and Barbuda. Presently, the details of his death are completely available and not disclosed. His death broke the hearts of his loved ones and the community who are mourning the loss. Various questions have been raised related to his death, so we made an article and shared all the details such as what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more.

Ricardo Drue Cause of Death

According to the sources and reports, the news of his passing is getting attention because his family recently shared a post that discloses his passing. There is a statement has been shared on the artist’s official Instagram account. His family reveals that she died in late November 2023 through a statement. It is reported that his death was linked to a car crash in Trinidad and Tobago. He died on Tuesday 12 December 2023 and he was 38 years old at the time of his demise. Several details are left to share related to his demise, so scroll down and continue your reading…

Ricardo Drue Cause of Death?

Our sources have gathered all the available details related to Ricardo’s death. Her family also shared a statement and disclosed some details of his passing. In late November, he was involved in a car accident, and he left the world on 12 December 2023, as stated by his family. It is said that he was injured badly in this accident and getting treatment for his injury but recently, he succumbed to his injuries. There is no information shared related to his crash incident and the exact circumstances surrounding Ricardo’s demise. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Further, he was born on 31 July 1985 in Antigua and Barbuda but later he went to Trinidad and Tobago where he grew up. His death news was officially confirmed through his official Instagram account on Tuesday. He was known as a soca singer and an active member of the community. Social media is full of tributes and many of his loved ones are expressing their sadness for her loss. He died on 12 December 2023 at the age of 38 but the exact cause of his death is not revealed. We have mentioned all the available details above in this article and we ill udapte you soon. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

