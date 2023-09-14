Richard Balsimo Cause of Death? Wisconsin Man Sentenced to 40 Years For Killing

Ricky Balsimo Jr. was killed and Richard Balsimo’s body was cut up and dumped into Lake Superior in 2021 by convicted murderer Jacob Johnson. According to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, the victim’s body was disemboweled and dumped in parts into Lake Superior. On Monday afternoon, Jacob Colt Johnson was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Richard Balsimo, Jr. Johnson received the maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the second degree. He was found guilty almost two years after he shot Balsimo multiple times as they were riding in an RV in the Twin Cities. Continue to read the article.

Johnson drove back to Duluth with Balsimo’s body in his backseat, then dismembered it in a rented RV parked on a rural Wisconsin property. A jury in St. Louis County found that there were aggravating circumstances in the killing like the body being dismembered and covered up, which retired Cook County Judge Mike Cuzzo pointed out in handing down the maximum sentence. The Balsim family hadn’t heard from Ricky for a long time, especially on Father’s Day, according to his sister, Raquel Turner. After knocking on doors and making signs, the family got help from Duluth private investigators at APS Investigations. They found out that Ricky Balsim had been thrown in Lake Superior about a mile off the coast of Grand Portage in Minnesota. Swipe to learn more about this article.

Richard Balsimo Cause of Death?

On Monday, five people from the Balsim family gave victim impact statements, some of them apologizing to Ricky’s three sons who will be growing up without a dad. Johnson was found guilty on two counts after a three-hour jury deliberation. He also faces another charge of mutilating a body in Douglas County Wisconsin. Robert West was sentenced in August in Cook County, Wisconsin, for helping dispose of Balsimo’s body. West said he had a “vision” of what he’d do with a body and was given 15 years in jail. Keep reading the whole article.

He helped Johnson burn evidence, buy tools, and get rid of the body. Hintz then drove to the Grand Portage area, where he met a commercial fisherman who drove him out onto Lake Superior to drop off the 5-gallon buckets and duffle bag. Hintz connected West to the boat and drove back to Grand Portage. She was given a suspended four-year prison sentence, as long as she understood the terms of her probation. She faces 90 days in jail twice in the next two years — time she can ask the court to set aside if she stays out of trouble. Stay tuned to our website.