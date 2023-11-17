Richard Flatt and Hannah Cole Cause of Death? Resident of Indian Harbor Dies

Granbury, Texas, has experienced a heartbreaking tragedy, as the community mourns the passing of Richard Don Flatt, a resident of Indian Harbor, and his fiancée, Hannah Renae Cole, a resident of Granbury. The shooting, which occurred on November 15th, 2023, has sent shock waves through the normally tranquil Indian Harbor community. The Hood County sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incident, which resulted in Flatt’s death and Cole’s critical condition. Let’s continue reading this article to know more information related to this case.

According to a news release from the HCSO, they received a distress call at approximately 7:41 in the afternoon on that Wednesday. The caller reported that two people had been shot on the 1300 block of Chippewa Trail. Deputies responded to the scene and found Richard Don Flatt (21), a Granbury resident. Flatt was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to Flatt, the HCSO also found Hannah Renae Cole (19), another Granbury resident. Cole was found alive but critically injured. Cole was rushed to the hospital, but her injuries proved to be fatal. She was later pronounced dead at Lake Granbury Medical Center. According to the news release, Flatt and Cole knew each other, and one of them had lived in the area at the time of the shooting. Go below for more information. Richard Flatt and Hannah Cole Cause of Death?

The nature of the relationship between the two, as well as the circumstances surrounding the shooting, are still unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office has not released any details on a possible motive for the shooting. At the scene of the crime, deputies found a firearm that is believed to have been used in the shooting. The sheriff’s office has assumed there are no suspects in custody about the shooting, which provides some degree of peace of mind to the community. However, this is still a very early stage of the investigation, and details regarding the events surrounding the shooting have yet to be released. Keep reading for not to miss any information related to this case.