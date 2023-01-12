Richard Osei Bonsu Death Reason: Afia Schwarzenegger’s Brother Richard Osei Bonsu Passed Away

Afia Schwarzenegger, one of the popular Ghanaian media personalities who is also known as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa is mourning the passing of her beloved brother who has gone from this world. According to the social media post of the personality, her brother was known as Richard Osei Bonsu who sadly passed away. Afia Schwarzenegger took her Instagram account to share this heartbreaking news with her fans across the world. She mentioned the loss of her brother, Richard Osei Bonsu. Since the news of Afia Schwarzenegger’s death came out, many popular celebrities are taking their social media accounts to pay tribute to Richard Osei Bonsu.

After this mishappening, many people are wondering and want to know the reason behind the unfortunate passing of Afia Schwarzenegger’s brother. Ghanaian Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger shared the news of her brother’s demise through her social media handles and wrote,” My brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just exactly 1 week to my father’s 1 year. Please I beg everyone to give me and my family privacy in this difficult time. Thank you It is well. Rest in peace Abban”. Keep reading to get more updates here related to the passing of Afia Schwarzenegger’s brother, Richard Osei Bonsu.

What Happened To Richard Osei Bonsu?

According to the sources, the passing of Richard just comes after a few days of the first death anniversary of their father, Mr. Augustine Adjei. The loss of Afia Schwarzenegger’s brother hit her so hard that she took social media for forgiveness from God for all the pain she is going through at this time. Many people are trying to know the cause of Richard’s death but as per the sources, the family didn’t disclose the reason behind his sudden passing. Well, there is no updates as well related to his serious health condition yet.

Afia Schwarzenegger is a popular Ghanaian personality who is also known as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa. She was born on February 24, 1982, in Kumasi, Ghana. Being a popular personality, she was the host of the popular morning show, Yewo Krom and Kokooko show. Along with this, she is a CEO of a Youtube channel named Schwar TV. If we talk about her personal life so, Afia Schwarzenegger has three children named James Ian Geiling Heerdegan, John Irvin Geiling Heerdegen, and Adiepena Geiling Amankona. Currently, the entire family is going through a very difficult time as they lost their beloved family members. Richard will be always remembered as a great man.