Richie Poulton Cause of Death? Dunedin Study Professor Richie Poulton Passed Away

This article will focus on the obituary of Richie Poulton, as well as the cause of death and funeral arrangements. Poulton was diagnosed with Salivary Duct Carcinoma in February 2021, and despite treatment, the disease had already spread and was considered terminal by May 2021. Unfortunately, Poulton passed away on the 1st of October 2023, aged 61. Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized. Keep up with the article. So, you don’t miss any details.

Richie was born in October 1962 in Christchurch to a family of two. His dad was a finance trader and his mum was a housewife. He was the second of two sons. Because of his dad’s job, the Poulton family moved to Wellington, then Auckland. Mr Poulton spent his last four years in secondary school in Auckland. He enjoyed his studies but was more interested in sports, especially cricket during the summer months and rugby union during the winter. While he was on his diploma, he was an interviewer for a study called The Dunedin Study. He was there to assess 13-year-olds. In 1988 Mr Richie Poulton moved to South London where he was a clinical psychologist working in a poor area. Go below to know the cause of his death.

Richie Poulton Cause of Death?

Richie Poulton was diagnosed with Salivary Duct Carcinoma around February 2021. By May 2021, the cancer had spread and even though he was treated, it was terminal. He passed away at 61 on October 1st, 2023. Funeral arrangements haven’t been set yet. SDC is a very rare and aggressive type of cancer that affects the salivary. It’s usually found in men, and it usually has a pretty bad prognosis. Other high-grade cancers can have similar symptoms to SDC, but SDC is the most common type of cancer. Most if not all SDC cases are pleomorphic, meaning they come from adenomas called pleomorphic glands. It’s important to note that most SDC cases come from androgen receptor expression. Immunohistochemical analysis of the expression of androgen receptors in the majority if not all, SDC cases.