Ricou Browning Death? The Actor Who Played The ‘Creature From The Black Lagoon Passed Away at 93

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known American movie director Ricou Browning has passed away at the age of 93. He was a very amazing personality and was a skilled swimmer. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Ricou Browning and what happened to him suddenly. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ricou Browning was a very famous American movie director, actor, producer, and screenwriter who was better known for his underwater stunt work, especially in the 1954 movie Creature from the Black Lagoon. He began his profession in water shows, moving on to produce shows. He served at Wakulla Springs in the 1940s and learned to perform in underwater newsreels conceived by Newt Perry who took Browing along when he opened Weeki Wachee Springs. He is a very famous and talented person who achieved huge success in his entire career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ricou Browning Death?

A skilled swimmer best known for his underwater role Gill Man, Ricou Browning is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 27 February 2023 in his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death has been not disclosed but it is believed that he died due to natural causes. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ricou Browning was born on 16 February 1930 in Fort Pierce Florida, United States. He majored in physical education at Florida State University. He was a very successful person and he will be always missed by his close ones. He is survived by his four children. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.