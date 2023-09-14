Rio Kapadia Death Reason? Made in Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are going to share some sad news with you. Famous actor Rio Kapadia, known for Chak De India, Happy New Year, and Mardaani, has died. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention, so much so that people are thinking that Rio Kapadia is no longer among us. After hearing about the death of Rio Kapadia, people have started asking many questions as to how Rio Kapadia died. Was Rio Kapadia suffering from some disease due to which he died and many more questions. If you also want to know more information about Rio Kapadia, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Before knowing about the death of Rio Kapadia, we want to tell you some things related to Rio Kapadia. Rio Kapadia started his career with the 2001 Dil Chahta Hai movie. After this movie, he became an important part of the film industry and within no time he achieved a lot of success. Rio Kapadia wanted to become a great actor since childhood and he fulfilled his dream. But his sudden death has created a sensation in everyone’s hearts. No one had thought that he would leave us so suddenly. As soon as the news of Rio Kapadia’s death spread among the people, people could not help but ask how Rio Kapadia died.

Rio Kapadia Death Reason?

It is being told that the reason for Rio’s sudden death has come to light, which has revealed that he was battling a disease like cancer and he could not win in one of his battles due to which he died and left this world and said goodbye to everyone at the age of 66. His family has given information about Rio’s funeral. The last rites of his family will be performed on September 15 at Shivdham crematorium in Goregaon. He is survived by his wife Maria Farah and two children, Aman and Veer.

After his death, his fans will be able to see him as Mrunal Thakur’s father in his Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven Season 2. His fans are also sharing some of his pictures on their social media accounts in his memory and are also writing that they will always remember him. We also pray that God rests the soul of Rio Kapadia. Here we have shared the complete information. So, stay tuned with us for more updates.