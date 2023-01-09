RIP: Adam Bradshaw Death Reason? News Director Adam Bradshaw Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you Adam Bradshaw has passed away at the age of 62. He was the news director of KFDX/KJTL. He is no more among his close ones. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. As soon as Adam Bradshaw’s passing news went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Adam Bradshaw and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Adam Bradshaw was the Texas-based news director, who formerly served as the News leader of FOX 5 Vegas at Meredith Corporation, Hubbard Broadcasting and Chris Craft Television and a former Executive Producer at KVBC. Adam P. Bradshaw was employed as the KFDX station's news director in March 2018. He achieved an Emmy Award and managed newsrooms in New York and California.

Adam Bradshaw Death Reason?

Adam Bradshaw Death Reason?

According to the report, the news director of KFDX/KJTL Adam Bradshaw passed away when he was 62 years old. But currently, his death date has been not mentioned yet. There is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends. His passing news has been confirmed by KFDX.

He worked as a news director in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the earlier ten years. There, he was celebrated with induction into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He completed graduated from Illinois State University in 1984 and grew up in Central Illinois.