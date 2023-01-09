RIP: Adriaan Vlok Cause of Death? Former Minister of Law Adriaan Vlok Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that South Africa Politician Adriaan Vlok has passed away recently at the age of 85. He was a minister of Law and Order in South Africa. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. Now the whole social media has been grieving his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Adriaan Vlok and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Adriaan Vlok was a former politican od South African. During the previous years of apartheid, from 1986 to 1991, he worked as a Minister of Law and Order in South Africa. He began his career working in the magistrate’s office for the Department of Justice in Keimoes and Upington entered the National Party in 1959. He was also a member of the State Security Council. In 1979 he left the Department of Justice to perform for a court messaging service with the purpose of entering politics. He was a very successful person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Adriaan Vlok Cause of Death?

According to the report, a former minister of law Adriaan Vlok passed away recently when he was 85 years old. He had taken his last breath on 8 January 2023, Saturday. He was admitted to the Unitas Hospital in Centurion. his passing news has been confirmed by his family’s spokeswoman Peet Bothma. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Adriaan Vlok's passing news has been announced by the family's spokeswoman Peet Bothma. According to the statement from the family's spokeswoman, Adriaan Vlok died after a short illness.