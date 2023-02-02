RIP: Alana Sims Cause of Death? What Happened to The Young Pregnant Mother?

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a 22-year-old woman was found dead by authorities. The lady has been identified as Alana Sims. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this tragic incident. Since the news has come internet many people are curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, a 22-year-old mother has been found dead by authorities and this accident took place on a street near the Easton Park Subdivision in New Tampa. Alana Sims was 22 yaers old and she was five months pregnant with her second child. She was discovered dead in a New Tampa neighborhood on Monday, 3o January 2023 as her toddler son slept in her SUV. Since the news has come lots of people are very shocked by this tragic incident.

Alana Sims Cause of Death?

Alana Sims Cause of Death?

Reportedly, the 22 years old lady was born on 13 February 2000 and she would have turned 23 years old. She was a very kind and amazing woman who always helped other people. But currently, there is no information about her and her family if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Since the news has come on the internet and lots of people are very shocked as no one thought that Alana Sim would lose her life at a young age.

As far as we know, Alana Sims has been discovered on 3o January 2023, Monday and this tragic incident happened on a street near the Easton Park Subdivision in New Tampa. Her 1-year son has been discovered unharmed in her SUV. Currently, the police have been doing an investigation of the tragic incident. Alana Sims was a lovable soul. But currently, her cause of death is not known. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.