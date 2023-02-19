RIP: Alyssa Sack Death Reason? LacrosseTeam Player Alyssa Sack Passed Away, Obituary

The Instagram page of Bearssports paid tributes to the beloved Alussa Sack, a 25-year-old women’s lacrosse player from Peachtree City, who sadly passed away. Yes, the beloved Alyss Sack has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. According to the sources, the news of her death was confirmed by bearssports through its official Instagram page which reads,” It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alyssa Sack. Alyssa was a member of the women’s lacrosse team from 2017-2021 and a 2022 occupational therapy graduate. She will always hold a special place in our hearts and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sack family”.

According to the sources, the news of Alyssa’s passing was confirmed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, through an Instagram page of his team. She was 25 years old at the time of her death and was a part of the women’s lacrosse team from Peachtree City GA. Her sudden passing has left everyone in deep shock. As per the sources, the cause of Alyssa Sack’s death has not been confirmed yet but the sources are trying to collect more details as soon as possible.

Her sudden death news broke several hearts and it is paining to those who knew her personally and love to spend their time with her. Her loss has been felt deeply by family, friends, and all who knew her. Those mourning the unexpected circumstances would like to know more information to come to terms with what happened and to pay due respects. The entire community hopes to receive soon regarding to the cause of her death.

Born as Alyssa Sack on September 24, 1997, in Senoia, Georgia. Alyssa’s parents were Frank and Virginia Sack. She attended Starr’s Mill High School and was an MVP, Midfielder of the Year, and captain of Lacrosse. She was always known among her loved ones as a great athlete who was always striving for excellence. She has been playing basketball since she was just 4.

A Facebook user, Jessica Ward wrote,” Some people are just strong in every aspect of life. Alyssa was one of those people. If you were lucky enough to know Alyssa, you know she was a force. On the field, in school, as a friend, as a daughter, sister, and as a new mom”. She will be always remembered by her friends and family. #RIPAlyssaSack