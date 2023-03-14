RIP: Amanda Hoffert Cause of Death? Award-Winning Labor and Nurse Dies in ATV Accident

It is saddening to learn that a beloved and talented award-winning labor and delivery nurse, who has been identified as Amanda Hoffert has sadly passed away at the age of 34. According to the sources, Amanda and her husband were involved in an ATV crash in Tell Township that took place on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The information was released by the Pennsylvania State Police on the following day. Unfortunately, the medical community has lost a beloved member. She was an RN at Penn Medicines Lancaster General Health. Let’s find out what actually happened to her and how did she die at a young age.

According to the sources, Amanda Hoffert died of injuries sustained in an ATV crash in Huntingdon County over the weekend. She was a native of Ephrata. At the time of the incident, she was a passenger on the ATV, which crashed while traveling along Blocks Hollow Road in Tell Township at around 06:25 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2023. The source says that his husband, Bret was driving the ATV, a 2013 Honda Rancher, and it crashed after it left the roadway, traveled into a ditch, and overturned. Police said that both victims were ejected in the crash.

Amanda Hoffert Cause of Death?

Since the news of her sudden passing was confirmed, her friends and colleagues are paying tribute to her and giving their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. A post by Justin Mancias reads,” It’s so hard to put these feelings into words. Amanda Hoffert, you were such a beautiful and caring soul. You will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Please keep watch over your family and help Bret Hoffert get home to your kiddos”.

She was an RN at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Being a nurse, she was a beloved daughter and friend. She grew up in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and attended high school in Huntingdon County. After completing her graduate degree the college in nursing, she moved back to the home where she began working as an RN at Women & Babies Hospital.

Later, she joined the team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health where she worked until her last. She earned huge respect and love throughout her career and achieved everything. Unfortunately, the beautiful woman has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Amanda Hoffert will be always remembered by her family and friends.